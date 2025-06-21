Incrypted Conference 2025 - The Largest Ukrainian Crypto Event Of The Year Took Place In Kyiv

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) On June 14, 2025, Kyiv became the epicenter for the Web3 community from across Ukraine and the world as it hosted Incrypted Conference 2025. Organized by Ukraine's largest crypto media outlet, Incrypted , the event gathered nearly 3,000 participants at the Parkovy Convention and Exhibition Center, reaffirming its status as the biggest crypto conference in Eastern Europe.

Key numbers from the event:



3,000+ offline participants

8,000+ views of the conference recording

34,000+ views of the online marathon

25+ speakers

30+ partners 40+ media partners

Additionally, during a charity auction held at the event, nearly 750,000 UAH were raised to support Ukrainian soldiers.

Throughout the day, attendees listened to presentations by leading industry experts, participated in networking, and explored the latest products in the crypto industry. Over 25 speakers took the stage, including developers, CEOs of blockchain and crypto-focused companies, and representatives of Ukrainian state authorities.

Among the notable guests were Bitcoin developer Peter Todd, whom HBO has referred to as a potential Satoshi Nakamoto, and several Ukrainian officials actively involved in shaping crypto regulations: Danylo Hetmantsev, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, and Ruslan Magomedov. Other prominent speakers included Anton Dziuba (CEO of DOUBLETOP), Kostiantyn Kudo (Cryptology Key), Cryptomannn, and various experts in crypto markets, Web3, trading, and cybersecurity.

The conference covered pressing topics for the crypto community: regulation of digital assets in Ukraine, the evolution of Web3, trading strategies, anti-manipulation measures, and the current state of the market. Attendees were not only able to listen to speaker presentations but also engage with them offstage.

Incrypted also organized an online livestream of the conference , which has already been viewed by over 8,000 people. Ahead of the offline event, as part of Ukrainian Blockchain Week, the team also held an online marathon , which received over 34,000 views on YouTube and X (Twitter). The broadcast featured top industry players, including Richard Teng (CEO of Binance ), Illia Polosukhin (co-founder of Near Protocol), Armani Ferrante (founder of Backpack), Jason Lau from OKX , and many others.

The conference was supported by over 30 partners, many of whom had booths where visitors could test services, win prizes, and talk directly with project teams.

Over 40 media outlets, including international ones, partnered with Incrypted Conference 2025 - a testament to the growing global interest in Ukraine's crypto market.

He also emphasized that Incrypted will continue working toward its mission - to promote and grow Ukraine's Web3 community.

The media team also organized Ukrainian Blockchain Week, which featured a series of Web3-focused events throughout the week. Incrypted aims to bring top crypto projects to Ukraine so that the local community not only stays informed about global trends but plays an active role in shaping them.

