Enemy Focuses Attacks On Novopavlivka, Attempts To Advance Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops on Telegram .

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy is concentrating its offensive efforts in the areas of Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, Komar, Shevchenkove, and Zaporizhzhia in the Donetsk region. Heavy fighting continues, with the Russians trying to exploit their numerical superiority and develop their offensive.

Over the past day, in the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the Vovchansk area and in the direction of Zelene, suffered losses, and withdrew.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian assault groups unsuccessfully attacked near Kamianka, Dvorichansky, and Stepova Novosilka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled Russian attacks near Olhivka Novogo Myra, Ridkodub, and Karpivka, and in the Siverskyi direction, near Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, Russian attacks were concentrated near Stupochky, Predtechene, Bila Hora, Diliivka, Shcherbinivka, Yablunivka, and Toretsk. No positions were lost.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops attempted to exploit their numerical superiority and break through the defenses in the areas of the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Kopteve, Razine, Elizavetivka, and Malynivka. Using three armored vehicles, the enemy attempted to advance in the direction of Novoolenivka and Novotoretsk. As a result of fire damage, enemy armored vehicles were damaged and destroyed. The invaders also attacked near Udachny, Horikhove, and Oleksiivka. The Russians continue to build up forces for further attacks. Defense forces are taking measures to prevent the tactical situation from deteriorating.

War update: 188 clashes on frontline over past day, nearly third insector

As reported by Ukrinform, Major Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation, said that Russian troops are highly active in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Lyman, Kupiansk, Kharkiv, Toretsk, and Kramatorsk directions. This indicates a revival of the enemy's offensive , which was announced earlier.