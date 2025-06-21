Three Civilians Injured In Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region On Friday
“On June 20, Russian forces wounded three civilians in the Donetsk region. The reported casualty figures exclude data from the occupied cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha,” Filashkin noted.
According to an accompanying infographic, one person was injured in Pokrovsk, another in Rodynske (Pokrovsk district), and a third in Ozerne.Read also: Russians launch 343 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours, woman injured
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian attacks on June 19 claimed the life of one civilian in the Donetsk region and left six others wounded.
