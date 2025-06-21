Three Civilians Injured In Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region On Friday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

“On June 20, Russian forces wounded three civilians in the Donetsk region. The reported casualty figures exclude data from the occupied cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha,” Filashkin noted.

According to an accompanying infographic, one person was injured in Pokrovsk, another in Rodynske (Pokrovsk district), and a third in Ozerne.

Russians launch 343 strikes onregion in 24 hours, woman injured

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian attacks on June 19 claimed the life of one civilian in the Donetsk region and left six others wounded.