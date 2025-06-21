Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drones And Artillery Strike Nikopol District Overnight Civilian Infrastructure Damaged

2025-06-21 06:11:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram .

“Nikopol, the Myrove and Marhanets communities were hit by Russian strikes. Three private homes, two outbuildings, a power line, and a gas pipeline were damaged,” Lysak wrote.

Air defense units also intercepted and destroyed six enemy UAVs over the region overnight.

Read also: War update: 188 clashes on frontline over past day, nearly third in Pokrovsk sector

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces carried out 343 strikes across 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region on June 20.

