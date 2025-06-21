Galaxy Macau Celebrates An Array Of Award Wins Ranking It Macau's Most-Awarded Luxury Resort

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025 and Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau Awards 2025 Recognise Galaxy Macau with Top Honours

Galaxy Hotel secured the No. 1 ranking within the Best Hotels in Macau category.

Galaxy Macau has received multiple accolades at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025. With Galaxy Macau garnering a total of 20 awards at the Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau Awards 2025 in a standout show of industry recognition.

Banyan Tree Spa Macau took home the winner's title in the Best Hotel Spas in Macau category for the third year running.

Andaz Macau triumphed among the Best Hotels in Macau, setting a new benchmark for luxury and service excellence.

The Grand Resort Deck at Galaxy Macau won out, clinching the top spot within the Best Hotel Pools in the city category.

Banyan Tree Macau also proudly secured its place in the winners' list among the Best Hotels in Macau.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire 20 June 2025 -('Galaxy Macau') the World-class Luxury Resort, celebrates a glittering array of award wins in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, and the Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau Awards 2025.Galaxy Macau and four of its distinguished hotels, includingandhave been recognized across five award categories in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, as a testament to exceptional hospitality, unparalleled design, and unforgettable guest experiences.The editors, expert contributors and readers at Travel + Leisure, were generous in their praise, bestowing a suite of top honours. Withcrowned thereaffirming its dedication to best-in-class excellence,secured the top spot for the '' category for the third consecutive yearWith, ranked best-in-class in thecategory for her standout dedication to guest experience.Thehome to the world's longest Skytop Aquatic Adventure River Ride and the world's largest Skytop Wave Pool, led the way forin Macau, reinforcing its leading positioning as the ultimate resort experience in Macau. The stunning pools atandalso ranked within the top ten on the esteemed list.Not to be outdone,shone brightly as one of the '' for the second year in a row; withsecuring a place on the winner's list for 'continued its winning streak, topping four of the five categories in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025 in a testament to exceptional hospitality, design, and guest experience; ranking as the successiveThese prestigious awards underscore Galaxy Macau's dedication to offering unparalleled luxury and world-class experiences to travelers seeking unforgettable guest experiences that are recognised as second to none.'We are truly honored to receive these awards from the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025 and Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau Awards 2025,' said Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer (Macau) at Galaxy Entertainment Group. To receive such a raft of accolades is a firm nod to the quality and considered level of impactful hospitality we strive for. The editors, expert contributors and readers atwere generous in their praise, bestowing on Galaxy Macau a suite of top honors. The expert industry judges at therecognisedthe best-in-class excellence of our restaurants, bars, hotels and teams at Galaxy Macau, as well as StarWorld, with a long list of awards. Our commitment to delivering exceptional luxury service continues apace, as we strive to support the Macau SAR Government's goal of positioning Macau as Asia's leading global tourism and leisure destination.'As Galaxy Macau continues to set new benchmarks in hospitality, these accolades reaffirm its position as Asia's leading luxury resort for discerning travellers seeking the finest, best-in-class accommodation, dining, and entertainment; all in one unparalleled destination.For more information, visit [Galaxy Macau's official website] ( )Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the 'Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World'. Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena the largest indoor arena in Macau.

Galaxy Macau

