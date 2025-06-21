Russian Army Loses Another 1,060 Troops In Ukraine In Past Day
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 10,955 enemy tanks (+1 in the past day), 22,865 armored combat vehicles (+5), 29,393 artillery systems (+19), 1,421 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,188 air defense systems, 416 aircraft, 337 helicopters, 41,422 unmanned aerial vehicles (+123), 3,369 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 52,617 motor vehicles (+116), and 3,920 special equipment units.
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
Read also: National Guard soldiers capture group of Russian invaders in Pokrovsk sector
As reported by Ukrinform, on June 20, as of 22:00, 157 combat clashes occurred between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian invaders at the front.
