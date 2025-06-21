Russian Army Loses Another 1,060 Troops In Ukraine In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 10,955 enemy tanks (+1 in the past day), 22,865 armored combat vehicles (+5), 29,393 artillery systems (+19), 1,421 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,188 air defense systems, 416 aircraft, 337 helicopters, 41,422 unmanned aerial vehicles (+123), 3,369 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 52,617 motor vehicles (+116), and 3,920 special equipment units.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

National Guard soldiersgroup of Russian invaders in Pokrovsk sector

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 20, as of 22:00, 157 combat clashes occurred between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian invaders at the front.