India moves to evacuate its nationals from Israel
(MENAFN) India has announced plans to evacuate its citizens from Israel who wish to leave due to escalating military tensions between Israel and Iran. The Indian Foreign Ministry urged nationals to register with the embassy in Tel Aviv to facilitate safe departure. Travel will be arranged via land borders before flying back to India.
The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv advised citizens to stay alert and follow safety guidelines issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. Approximately 18,000 Indians reside in Israel, mainly caregivers, along with diamond traders, IT professionals, and students. Additionally, Israel is home to around 85,000 Jews of Indian descent.
India is also evacuating its citizens from Iran. Earlier this week, 110 Indian students in Tehran were transported by road to Armenia under supervision and subsequently flown back to India. There are over 4,000 Indian nationals in Iran, half of whom are students.
Despite maintaining friendly relations with both Israel and Iran, India has called for restraint and urged both countries to use diplomatic channels to de-escalate the situation following Israel’s recent strikes on Iran.
