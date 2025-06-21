403
EU ministers list Russians they want prohibited from bloc
(MENAFN) Interior ministers from Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and Finland have jointly called for a ban on Russians with current or past military connections from entering the Schengen Zone, citing concerns that they could pose a “criminal threat” to the EU—even after the Ukraine conflict ends.
The proposal was made following a meeting in Tallinn on Thursday, with all participating countries except Sweden having already largely closed their borders to Russian citizens. According to the statement shared by Estonia’s Interior Ministry, the officials warned that threats from Russia to the EU’s internal security will persist beyond the military operation in Ukraine.
They argued that hundreds of thousands of Russians who have gained combat experience in Ukraine might join organized crime networks in Europe. The statement urges EU nations to take all necessary measures to prevent these individuals from freely moving within the Schengen area, including banning them from obtaining visas or residence permits.
The ministers also emphasized the need for enhanced drone detection and disruption systems along the EU’s eastern borders to counter risks from criminal and hostile actors.
Last month, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze called for a halt on Schengen visas for Russian citizens, citing security threats. Latvian Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis described the EU’s situation as a “hybrid war” with Russia, warning that Russian tourists could endanger the bloc.
In recent months, several Eastern European countries have expressed concerns that Russia may continue to pose a military threat to Europe even after the Ukraine conflict ends, implementing strict policies targeting Russians and Russian speakers.
Russia has strongly condemned these moves, accusing Western nations—especially the Baltics—of fearmongering to justify military build-ups and discriminatory actions against Russians. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the EU’s anti-Russian stance as an “expensive obsession” that has harmed the bloc’s economy and citizens.
