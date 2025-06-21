Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Warm Weather Forecast Over 4 Days-JMD


2025-06-21 02:05:36
Amman, June 21 (Petra) - The weather on Saturday will be warm in most areas, and hot in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).
In its report, the JMD said the weather on Sunday and Monday will remain substantially unchanged almost nationwide, and sweltering in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
On Tuesday, mercury will rise slightly, and the weather will be warmer, while Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience blistering conditions.
Also today, maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will hit a range between 32-17 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a scorching 40C, sliding to 25C at night.

