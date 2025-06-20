Dh10,000 Fine: UAE Police Intensify Crackdown On Noisy, Illegally Modified Cars

As summer vacation begins, many residents are raising concerns about the growing nuisance caused by young motorists, especially in residential neighbourhoods.

Police have repeatedly warned against the surge in reckless driving behaviour, including blaring car horns, blasting loud music, and modifying vehicles to create excessive noise - all of which noticeably increase during summer.

Recommended For YouUAE: Why this German expat believes life is the best financial advisor

Families in quiet areas say these actions are keeping children awake at night, disturbing patients and the elderly, and making daily life stressful. Motorists, too, are complaining of aggressive behaviour on the roads, where loud music and sudden honking often spark tension between drivers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Col Mohammad Alai Al Naqbi, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police, confirmed the increase in complaints this season. “Sharjah Police are stepping up patrols in residential areas, and we won't tolerate behaviour that disrupts public peace,” he told Khaleej Times over the weekend.

Lt. Col. Rashid Humaid bin Hindi, deputy director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, also said they launched a crackdown to target drivers who used their horns excessively or modified their vehicles to make noise.“These practices are disrespectful and dangerous,” he underscored.

A top Fujairah Police official also said most common complaints this summer have come from excessive horn use, screeching tyres, and illegal vehicle modifications.“This kind of behaviour is not only uncivilised but also paints a negative picture of our society,” he said.

What the law says

The law is clear: Drivers who create noise disturbances face serious penalties. Under UAE Federal Traffic Law, using horns or music systems in a way that disturbs others carries a fine of Dh400 and four black points. If the noise comes from a modified or loud vehicle, the fine jumps to Dh2,000 with 12 black points.

Furthermore, vehicles modified without permission can be impounded and owners must pay a Dh10,000 release fee. If the fee is unpaid after three months, the vehicle will be auctioned.

According to Ministry of Interior figures, 504 fines were issued in Sharjah last year for disturbing noise, 117 in Ajman, and 8 in Fujairah.

Authorities expect those numbers to rise this summer unless drivers behave responsibly. All police departments are urging young motorists to be considerate, especially near schools, hospitals, and residential zones, and to avoid aggressive honking or loud music while driving.