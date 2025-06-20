Pakistani Actress Ayesha Khan Found Dead In Karachi Flat, Body Discovered A Week Later
She was 76.
Living alone and reportedly battling health issues, Khan had withdrawn from public life in recent years. She was found dead nearly a week after her passing, according to local media reports. Neighbours alerted authorities after detecting a foul smell from the residence.
Her body was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem to determine the cause and time of death, before being transferred to the Edhi Foundation mortuary in Sohrab Goth.
Born on November 22, 1948, Ayesha Khan was a celebrated figure in Pakistani television, known for her commanding performances in iconic dramas such as Akhri Chattan, Tipu Sultan: The Tiger Lord, Dehleez, Daraarein, Bol Meri Machli, and Ek Aur Aasman. Her film credits include Muskaan, Fatima, and a role in the Indian film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.
She was the elder sister of the late actress Khalida Riyasat, another powerhouse of the PTV golden era.
While both sisters left an indelible mark on Pakistan's entertainment industry, Ayesha gradually withdrew from public life in her later years, reportedly living alone and facing health challenges.
