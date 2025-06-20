Is Aga Ruhullah Forming A New Political Party?

Addressing the gathering, Ruhullah said,“I am looking for those people who will walk with me to bring accountability to the system-those who will stand for credibility.”

The remarks triggered speculation on social media and in political circles, with many interpreting his words as a subtle hint toward forming a separate political platform.

However, when contacted by Kashmir Observer, sources close to Ruhullah dismissed the claim.

“Aga Ruhullah meant that the environment isn't conducive for us to take a stand. Do you want people who are just 'yes boss' types, or those who will resist and fight for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir?” one source said.

Asked about the viral claim that he is launching a new party, Ruhullah, according to his close aides, responded:“Whoever is claiming that a new party is being formed, ask them, what is the name of this party?”

Speaking to reporters after the Sopore event, Ruhullah clarified that his remarks were not about organisational shifts but about the larger political environment.

“I was talking about changing the quality entirely. I am not talking about organisations; It is not about organisations. It is about the quality of the politics, it is about the polity of the state,” he said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar said the quality of politics has“degraded” and changing political parties would not make a difference.

“The quality of politics that we have has degraded. It will not make a difference if you change the parties; we have seen people changing parties. Until you change the politics, we will continue to see this 'tamasha'. I request the society to stand for the reform and change the entire politics,” he said.

“No one is satisfied with the quality of the polity in this state. I am totally not satisfied,” he added.

The absence of NC leaders at the event also caught attention. Responding to this, Ruhullah said he was invited by civil society members and saw no reason to decline.

“I was invited by the organisers, who are part of civil society. Whether any political party comes or not, it was not for a political reason, even if it is my political party.

“If they felt it was not right to attend, they have their own choice, but if someone invites me, I will not ask them whether you have voted or not (for him),” he said.

He also called for the reservation report sent by the cabinet sub-committee to the law department to be made public.“It should be made public, discussion should be held on that with the people. If it has been sent to the law department, it should be concluded within a week,” he said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now