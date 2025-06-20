Charging Market Expected To Surge To $40.24 Billion By 2027, Driven By 22.2% CAGR From 2020-2027

Wireless Charging Market 11

Wireless charging market size was valued at $6.51 billion in 2018, is expected to reach $40.24 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.2% from 2020 to 2027.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Wireless Charging Market By Technology (Inductive, Resonant, Radio Frequency, and Others) and Industry Vertical (Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, and Aerospace & Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." The global wireless charging market size was valued at $6.51 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $40.24 billion by 2027, to register a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period. Wireless power transmission transfers electrical power from transmitter to receiver without any wire connection. Wireless charging technology allows multiple devices to connect wirelessly. Inductive charging is the most extensively used technology, owing to its increased incorporation in wireless charging systems for the automotive sectors. Laser and microwave wireless charging technologies are projected to exhibit highest growth in the market, owing to their focus on narrow beam capability, comparatively higher frequencies which allow broad bandwidth, and high-power transmission rate. The constantly evolving portable electronics and wearables majorly drive s the growth of the wireless charging market, owing to flexibility and hassle-free charging. Moreover, the necessity to harvest ambient RF energy and increase in sales of electric vehicles are expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, excessive research in far-field wireless charging technologies and trending internet of things (IoT) are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities. However, technology is expensive to integrate and comparatively slower charging is expected to hinder the growth of the wireless charging industry. The electronics segment was the largest contributor of revenue in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2020 to 2027. Increase in demand for efficient charging system for portable electronics is the prime reason for such growth. The healthcare industry vertical is the second largest contributor of revenue in 2018 and consumes 22.7% market share. Surging adoption of wearable devices such as medical equipment, defibrillators, exoskeletons, pacemakers, and wheelchairs in the healthcare industry is one of the major factors for this growth. The global wireless charging market is segmented on the basis of technology, industry vertical, and region. By technology, it is fragmented into inductive, resonant, radio frequency, and other segments. The inductive wireless charging segment dominated the wireless charging market in terms of revenue in 2018 and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period. Based on technology, the inductive segment contributed to more than half or the global wireless charging market share in 2018, and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. This is attributed to the easy, convenient, and wireless use of the charging system. Simultaneously, the radio frequency segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.8% throughout the forecast period. The stronger technical qualities of radio frequency over other technologies have made it the fastest growing segment. Based on industry vertical, the electronics segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global wireless charging market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain the lion's share till 2027. This is attributed to increasing adoption of wireless chargers for portable electronics such as smartphones, laptops, wearables, and handheld electronics. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 25.5% during the study period. The ability of wireless charging to charge devices even during their use increases its adoption in healthcare equipment which, in turn, boosts the segment growth. Based on geography, North America held the highest share in 2018, generating more than one-third of the global wireless charging market. Rise in demand for portable & wireless devices and technological advancements across the industry have contributed to the growth of the wireless charging market in this region. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR of 25.3% by the end of 2027. Key Findings of the Study: ➢ In 2018, the inductive segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period. ➢ The electronics segment accounted for more than 40.0% of the wireless charging market share in 2018. ➢ The radio frequency segment witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. ➢ UK was the major shareholder in the Europe region, accounting for approximately 35.0% share in 2018.

