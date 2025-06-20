USC Researchers Predict Alzheimer's Prevention Possible Within A Decade

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This is a pivotal moment," said Paul Aisen, M.D., founding director of ATRI. "We're now on a course toward prevention, with better trials for even better treatments. Everything has changed."

Since its founding in 2015, ATRI has led or supported pivotal milestones in Alzheimer's research. The institute helped develop two FDA-approved, disease-slowing therapies-Aduhelm and Leqembi-and launched the APT Webstudy, a digital registry now involving more than 60,000 participants, to detect memory changes in adults over 50.

ATRI is also home to the NIH-funded Alzheimer's Clinical Trials Consortium (ACTC), a national network accelerating the development of therapies for Alzheimer's and related dementias.

"Ultimately, we will remove this as one of the worst health problems worldwide," said Aisen.

Marking a Decade of Impact

To commemorate its 10-year anniversary, ATRI hosted a series of events recognizing faculty, staff, and research partners. Among those honored was USC alumna Lisa Troy Malec, who is living with Alzheimer's and receiving treatment as a result of her involvement with the institute.

"The biggest word that I can use right now is the word hope," said Malec. "I just feel very, very lucky, and I don't want to go back to that dark place."

Notable guests included Michael Weiner, M.D., principal investigator of the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative, and Takeshi Iwatsubo, M.D., Ph.D., director of Japan's National Institute of Neuroscience.

"Congratulations to USC, Paul Aisen, and the entire ATRI team on their 10th anniversary," said Weiner. "They are the leaders in clinical trials aimed at the prevention of Alzheimer's disease."

Looking Ahead

ATRI's expanded research portfolio includes the launch of the Neuroscience Translational Research Division, led by Robert Rissman, M.D., to advance early-stage, preclinical science.

Alzheimer's affects more than 7 million Americans today-a number expected to double by 2050. ATRI researchers emphasize the urgent need for public participation in clinical trials and observational studies, particularly among adults ages 50–60.

To learn more about ATRI's work or to enroll in the APT Webstudy , visit ATRI's website . To join the Alzheimer's Awareness Campaign, visit Alz10 .

