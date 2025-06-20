Blue Ribbon Commission On Climate Action And Fire-Safe Recovery Releases Final Recommendations, Calling For Regional Rebuilding Authority, Countywide Fire Control District, And Other Actions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In the final recommendations, the Commission calls for the creation of two new governance structures to be established by state legislation:



Resilient Rebuilding Authority, which would help residents and business owners accelerate more fire resistant rebuilding through unique and extraordinary financing tools provided to the entity by the state legislature and the Governor, along with coordination and support roles that complement local and state government functions Los Angeles County Fire Control District, which would carry out a range of mitigation activities, including creation of vegetated greenspace buffer zones and coordinated retrofits for vulnerable neighborhoods.

The recommendations and final action plans also define key actions to advance fire-resistant and resilient building standards, enhance insurability, increase distributed energy and water systems, and more. Recommendations seek to address both immediate and long-term needs facing fire-impacted homeowners, residents, and business owners.

The Commission, which is supported by UCLA research and programmatic support funded by the California Community Foundation along with additional support for the Commission from the Waverley Street Foundation, is composed of regional and technical experts collaborating across thematic working groups on critical topics including energy, water, building codes, governance and finance, community resilience and wellness, and land use. Speaking at an event to launch the final recommendations, regional leaders, Commission members, and community members discussed the recommendations and the path to policy implementation.

"I'm deeply grateful to our Commissioners and the extraordinary experts at UCLA for their dedication and passion in delivering bold, practical recommendations. This roadmap, shaped by cross-sector experts, puts the power in our hands as legislators to drive real action for a fire- and climate-resilient future as we continue recovering from the Palisades and Eaton Fires," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, Third District . "Key strategies like defensible space, solar with battery backup, and all-electric construction don't just safeguard homes-they cut costs and protect our environment. We can-and must-make a climate-smart, fire-safe future the affordable and achievable choice. I look forward to working with our partners and community leaders to bring this plan to life and build a safer, stronger community as we heal and prepare for what's ahead."

"Rebuilding LA's fire-impacted communities swiftly, sustainably, and resiliently requires a set of comprehensive strategies and a clear plan of action–we hope the Commission's recommendations serve as a playbook for local and state policymakers," said Matt Petersen, Commission Chair, and CEO of the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator. "The Commission crafted the final recommendations with expert research UCLA, input from leading practitioners, and feedback from community members affected by the fires. On behalf of the Commission, we stand ready to work with policymakers to adopt and implement the proposed solutions, including the Resilient Rebuilding Authority and other cross-cutting measures to help homeowners and communities rebuild while investing in more resilient neighborhoods."

"I was honored to join seventeen other volunteer Commissioners with their wide variety of expertise and relevant backgrounds," said Commission Vice Chair Fran Pavley. "Our excellent Chair, Matt Petersen, and our research partners at UCLA, focused our recommendations on how to collaborate at all levels of government. Adapting to a changing climate and building more resilient and sustainable communities throughout our region is our collective goal."

UCLA's effort was led by an unprecedented partnership among Luskin Center of Innovation at the School of Public Affairs, the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the School of Law, and the Sustainable LA Grand Challenge. The research team assembled more than 40 leading scholars from a diverse array of fields, mostly from across UCLA but also from other institutions nationwide. The Commission's work was informed by a community engagement effort that involved attendance at 23 government-hosted meetings, participation in 14 community events, completion of 17 private interviews, and the convening of 4 meetings between Commissioners and affected community members.

"The Commission's work is a terrific example of UCLA connecting with our wider community. Faculty from across our campus contributed their expertise to reimagine our city-and to build back more safely and more sustainably. UCLA is not just a university in Los Angeles-it is a university of Los Angeles," said Julio Frenk, Chancellor, UCLA.

"The breadth and depth of the interdisciplinary research team UCLA brought together for this critical collaboration is a testament to the wealth of knowledge housed here-and also to UCLA's commitment to use that knowledge to benefit our home community in a time of great need," said Darnell Hunt, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost, UCLA . "UCLA worked hard to ensure the Commission responded to and engaged with community voices from the beginning. This kind of work is core to UCLA's efforts to meaningfully impact the lives of Angelenos, tap into the contributions and expertise of our region's communities, and partner with those communities to address critical societal challenges."

"UCLA is proud to have been the Commission's research partner in this important undertaking," said Megan Mullin, Director, UCLA's Luskin Institute for Innovation. "Our contribution was to connect the Commission with members of impacted communities and to rigorous and relevant research from dozens of top experts, mostly from across UCLA but also nationwide. The objective was to ensure the Commission had the best evidence, and the insights of people experiencing fire impacts, to inform their work. This effort has laid a sturdy foundation as we look to the UCLA team's next steps: filling knowledge gaps, continuing engagement with community members, and providing decision makers with evidenced-based research to guide not only the recovery process but also planning for a more resilient future in the face of a changing climate."

"As one of the many people still displaced by the fires, I understand how important it is that we ensure our communities are better prepared and protected when the next climate disaster strikes," said Tracy Quinn, CEO of Heal the Bay and Commission Member. "This report is a roadmap for how to make Greater LA – including its waterways and coast – more resilient in the face of fire, flood, drought, extreme heat, and other devastating consequences of climate change. Now we need to drive it forward."

"My family and I were displaced from our beautiful, vibrant Altadena community by the firestorms," said Cecilia Estolano, CEO of Estolano Advisors and Better World Group, and Commission Member . "As someone who has worked in community and economic development for most of my career, I know that a thoughtful, balanced, and community-driven recovery at this scale requires the kind of Resilient Rebuilding Authority our Blue Ribbon Commission has proposed. It will take the singular focus, extraordinary coordination and unique financing powers provided by a Rebuilding Authority to meet the needs and vision of the displaced residents and small businesses longing to return."

The Commission previously released initial recommendations in April 2025. Since that time, the Commission has gathered community feedback from fire-impacted members of the Palisades and Altadena communities via live community forums and online questionnaires. The final recommendations reflect the Commission's commitment to advancing necessary technical solutions along with a comprehensive system of support to meet the needs of fire-impacted Angelenos.

"It is excruciatingly difficult for Palisadians to get their head around the magnitude of the loss we've experienced and the intensity of the recovery/rebuilding ahead," said Maryam Zar, Palisades resident. "UCLA and the Blue Ribbon Commission have helped us understand what lies ahead, what resources are at the table, and who may be able to assist our long recovery. For that, we are grateful."

"Our families are running out of time. We face overwhelming barriers: insurance, permits, costs - all while still displaced from our homes," said Joy Chen, Altadena resident . "The Resilient Rebuilding Authority is the bold leadership we need. It will bring the coordination, resources, and survivor voice that families need to rebuild - safely, affordably, and fast. The time to act is now."

"Many of those who lost their homes in the fires are now confronting a painful reality: they can't afford to return to the very communities they once called home," said Grace Kono-Wells, Palisades resident. "If we are to rebuild Pacific Palisades and Altadena with true resilience, affordable housing must be at the heart of that effort. We're deeply grateful to UCLA and the Blue Ribbon Commission for ensuring that community voices were heard-and for elevating the essential role of affordability in the fire recovery process."

"As long as the community continues to be meaningfully included in the process and the policies decision makers put forth our positions on the issues, LA and Altadena specifically, can come back from this disaster stronger than before," said Darlene Nipper, Altadena resident. "The Blue Ribbon Commission process and this report reflect what's possible when our communities are seen as part of the solution rather than an afterthought."

The recommendations seek to address both immediate and long-term needs, including but not limited to:



Establishing regional entities for coordinated action and creating financing tools that currently are not available;

Mandating enhanced fire-resilient building standards to improve safety and property insurability;

Expediting the recovery effort by streamlining existing systems and promoting redevelopment best practices;

Accelerating the transition to clean, resilient energy, prioritizing distributed energy resources, fast tracking all electric homes, and modernizing the grid;

Strengthening water system resilience and safety, including through distributed water resources on properties with back up power;

Bolstering community health, equity, and preparedness; Reimagining insurance, finance, and other cross cutting strategies to support redevelopment

