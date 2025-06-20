Utech Wear Launches U-Track, The First Ever AR Glasses For Hunting And Fishing

MENAFN - GetNews) UTECH Wear has fused augmented reality with professional-grade thermal vision with U-Track.







UTECH WEAR, a leader in applied augmented reality innovation, has announced the forthcoming launch of its first high-performance AR eyewear system, UTRACK . Unlike entertainment-centric smart glasses, UTRACK is purpose-built for real-world utility, combining augmented reality with professional-grade thermal imaging, sonar detection, AI-powered recognition, and industrial inspection capabilities.

The device is engineered for users operating in demanding environments, including hunters, fishing professionals, and DIY technicians, offering a rugged, hands-free solution that overlays real-time visual and data intelligence directly into the user's field of view. The official Kickstarter campaign for UTRACK is expected to go live in late July 2025.

A Purpose-Built Tool for Field, Water, and Workshop Environments

UTRACK's modular design is tailored to a variety of outdoor and technical applications. Whether tracking live games through dense brush, scanning underwater terrain, or diagnosing household issues behind drywall, UTRACK delivers powerful optics, AI interaction, and uninterrupted augmented visuals on an 80-inch virtual AR screen.







“AR technology hasn't been applied to the environments that demand it most,” said Ryan Du, Head of Product at UTECH WEAR.“UTRACK is built for action, not distraction. It puts real-time insight and precision directly into the user's line of sight, enabling hands-free performance in extreme conditions.”

Thermal Imaging: Night Vision for the Real World

UTRACK integrates a professional-grade 384×288 thermal sensor with ≤25mK sensitivity, allowing users to detect temperature variations invisible to the human eye. Supporting multiple viewing palettes, such as white-hot, black-hot, and red-hot, UTRACK enables efficient nighttime tracking and surveillance over distances exceeding 1,500 meters.

Thermal Use Cases Include:



Tracking wildlife or locating downed animals at night

Identifying hidden heat signatures in property patrol or search missions

Assisting emergency services in night search-and-rescue operations Detecting insulation flaws or leaks during home inspections

With a 60Hz refresh rate, the thermal overlay remains smooth and responsive, even in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 60°C.

Sonar-Enabled Fishing Insights

UTRACK includes a detachable dual-frequency sonar module (120kHz/300kHz) that displays underwater fish activity, bottom contours, and water temperaturewithin the AR field of view, removing the need to look down at separate fish finder screens.

Fishing-Specific Capabilities:



Depth detection from 0.6 to 45 meters with high accuracy

Muddy water performance and low-light support for night fishing Wide scans for open waters and deep-target precision for species tracking







Real-time overlays that help adapt strategy without interrupting the angling experience

The sonar unit is IP67 waterproof and optimized for 8-hour continuous battery life in field conditions.

Industrial Inspection Tools: POV Camera and Dual-Lens Endoscope

The device includes a 48MP POV camera with both EIS (Electronic) and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) for ultra-stable hands-free footage. This is ideal for content creators, technical inspectors, and professionals documenting outdoor work or DIY repairs.

For advanced inspection scenarios, the modular industrial-grade endoscope attachment offers dual-lens views, allowing users to capture forward and side angles in tight or obstructed areas such as plumbing, engines, or HVAC systems.

Technical Use Cases:



Leak detection or heat diagnostics inside walls or machines

Capturing stable video tutorials or project logs

Visual verification after thermal anomaly detection Remote documentation for field engineers and home repair professionals

Smarter Interactions with AI Recognition and Voice Control

At the core of UTRACK is the DEEPSEEK R1 AI engine, supporting multimodal voice commands and real-time visual recognition. The system can identify flora, fauna, and fish species, and even provide step-by-step repair guidance by analyzing user-captured visuals and responding with contextual insights.

AI-Driven Use Cases:



Wildlife identification during hiking, camping, or education

Fish species recognition in angling scenarios

Voice-activated repair suggestions and safety recommendations Instant learning and exploration in outdoor environments

Designed for Endurance and Everyday Use

UTRACK's robust technical specifications include:



Hot-swappable 3300mAh battery system for extended sessions

One-handed rotary control knob for intuitive operation, even with gloves

Weather-resistant housing that functions between -20°C and 60°C GPS readiness, online connectivity for AI support, and support for OTA (Over-The-Air) firmware upgrades







Its ergonomic head-strap system, developed using global head shape data, ensures all-day comfort and is compatible with prescription eyewear.

Availability and Launch Timeline

The UTRACK AR system is scheduled for release via Kickstarter in late July 2025, with limited early pricing tiers to be announced. The launch represents UTECH WEAR's entry into high-performance AR for field professionals, marking a shift from entertainment-based wearables to applied, task-specific technology. Final pricing will be announced closer to the launch date.

To reward its first supporters, a Super Early Bird discount of up to 40% OFF will be available at launch. This will be the only opportunity to get UTRACK at its lowest price.

To ensure you receive the launch notification and secure your Super Early Bird pricing, please subscribe to the email list on the official website at

Further information, product previews, and video demonstrations will be released leading up to the campaign launch.