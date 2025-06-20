Infinite Chroma® Launches Pro Makeup Labtm A Patent-Pending At-Home Makeup Lab That's Turning Heads
The system includes refillable 9- and 12-slot palettes, six pre-filled magnetic palettes, and a sleek magnetic tool that makes rearranging pans effortless and fun. Every shade - whether it's for lips, cheeks, eyes, or face - fits any slot and can be mixed and matched endlessly. Makeup lovers can test and swatch shades directly on their skin, create custom palettes from home, and reorder refills anytime online. Compact and travel-friendly, the system is perfect for creativity on the go. With the most affordable refill structure in the industry, PRO MAKEUP LAB stands out as a practical and inspiring beauty solution.“This isn't just another makeup product,” says Infinite Chroma®'s founder.
“We wanted to invent something interactive, customizable, and fun. PRO MAKEUP LAB is a beauty experience made to go viral.”Beauty influencers are already embracing it. With its click-and-snap design and studio-quality formulas, each creator can craft a one-of-a-kind palette and design looks that reflect their own style - something no other system offers. It's the ultimate tool for self-expression. Made from recyclable fiberboard, the system replaces up to 20 traditional palettes and can reduce over 5 million pounds of waste and 150,000 tons of CO2 per year if adopted widely.
It's not just better for makeup lovers - it's better for the planet. Developed by the team behind Vizio Makeup Academy®, the #1-rated online makeup school in the U.S., PRO MAKEUP LAB blends artistry, innovation, and sustainability.
