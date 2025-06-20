Scoop By The Sea Brings Cool Vibes To Hot Summer Days In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula Online

Doha: Non-stop beachside fun is underway in Doha as Visit Qatar launches Scoop by the Sea, a vibrant summer activation turning West Bay North Beach into the ultimate family playground.

Running daily until August 13, 2025, this ice cream-themed event is the go-to summer hotspot, offering a chilled-out mix of fun, fitness, and entertainment for all ages.

From sunrise workouts to sunset shows, the beach is divided into interactive 'Zones' – Joy, Peace, Playfulness, Serenity, Energy, and Surprise – each offering a unique experience.

Wellness warriors and sports lovers can jump into CrossFit, Pilates, boxing, yoga, dance, Zumba, volleyball, basketball, calisthenics, and even sound healing.

For younger adventurers, the activity lineup offers plenty to explore, including arts & crafts, face painting, foam parties, clowns and magician shows, chemistry and mime shows, video games, and an inflatable park.

Families can also enjoy a trip to Al Safliya Island, or stay onshore for high-energy highlights like the paramotor show, stilt walkers, live DJs, and live music performances featuring saxophonists, violinists, and drummers that bring the beach to life.

With sandcastle-building zones, carnival games, and kitesurfing festivals, there's something new to enjoy every day.

Also, visitors can refuel with a diverse range of food and beverage options available throughout the venue, making sure everyone stays refreshed as they explore all that the beach has to offer.

Join the summer fun from 10am to 6pm on weekdays, with extended hours from 8am to 6pm on weekends (Friday and Saturday). Entry tickets can be purchased on-site, priced at QR35 for adults on weekdays and QR50 on weekends, while children under 12 and seniors over 60 can join the fun free of charge.