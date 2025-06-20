UAE: Going On Vacation? Here's How To Protect Your Home From Theft While You're Away

Are you travelling during the summer holidays? Ras Al Khaimah Police want to make sure your home stays safe while you're enjoying your well-earned break.

As part of efforts to protect the community and give residents peace of mind during the holiday period, Ras Al Khaimah Police have rolled out a new public awareness campaign titled 'How to Protect Your Home from Theft?'

The campaign urges residents to use smart cameras and remote monitoring security systems while away on holiday, especially during the summer travel period.

Ras Al Khaimah Police stressed the importance of taking proactive steps to safeguard homes, such as installing reliable security systems, using high-quality smart locks that are resistant to break-ins, and storing valuables in secure locations such as banks.

Authorities also advised travellers to ask trusted neighbours or relatives to regularly check on their homes while they are away. In addition, residents are reminded to turn off gas supplies and unplug unnecessary electrical appliances to prevent potential fire hazards.

Police noted that home burglary incidents tend to increase during the summer months when many families travel, creating opportunities for criminals to target unattended properties.

The campaign aims to raise awareness among citizens and residents about the importance of taking preventive security measures and working closely with law enforcement to reduce and prevent crime.