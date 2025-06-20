Dubai: Some Residents Affected As Air India Cancels Two India-Bound Flights

Arjun Raj, a Dubai-based real estate executive, had been preparing for his wedding in Chennai, in the southern Indian state of Tami Nadu, this July. With the dates fixed and his sister's family ready to accompany him, all that was left was the final go-ahead for his annual leave. He hadn't yet booked the flight tickets, but Air India's AI906 was his preferred option. The timing was perfect for the family.

“I was just waiting for my leave approval,” said Arjun.“Thank God we didn't book. It's not just any leave, it's my wedding. And now, this cancellation... I didn't expect it at all.”

Recommended For You

The flight was AI906 from Dubai to Chennai and was among the services cancelled by Air India as the airline grapples with widespread operational challenges and enhanced safety inspections. The airline has pulled back 15 percent of its international widebody operations, citing the need to stabilise services and reduce disruptions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Arjun Raj needed five tickets in total.“Airfares are already skyrocketing, and with these cancellations, the seat availability has dipped further. If I had booked earlier, I would be scrambling now. But finding seats for five people on another airline, and at this short notice, is not going to be easy,” he said.

Arjun had a narrow escape, but another resident of Dubai, Imran Shaikh, was not so lucky.

Imran, a 32-year-old engineer from Gulbarga, in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, and living in Dubai, had booked an Air India ticket to Hyderabad weeks ago. He was set to fly on AI2204 in mid-July, paying Dh680 for a seat. Now, with the same flight cancelled and fares rising rapidly, he finds himself in an unexpected bind.

“I just checked today, the ticket prices to Hyderabad for that same date are now over Dh980,” he said.“And they are only going up. The longer I wait, the harder it will be to find a reasonable deal.”

However, he has not received a confirmation email or a message of cancellation yet.“I haven't received any message or notification from the airline yet,” Imran said.“I am currently monitoring the situation and not canceling from my side.”

As uncertainty continues through Air India's international and and domestic services, many UAE-based Indian residents are now rethinking their summer travel plans.