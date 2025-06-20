Coinbase Chooses Luxembourg As EU Licensing Hub

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Coinbase has received authorisation under the EU's Markets in Crypto‐Assets regulation through Luxembourg, designating the country as its primary European hub and shifting focus away from Ireland. The approval - the first of its kind for a major U.S. exchange - grants Coinbase a passport to operate across all 27 EU member states.

Luxembourg's growing financial stature and regulatory strength made it a logical choice, according to Coinbase, which already employs around 200 staff across Europe. The exchange plans to expand its Luxembourg team by at least 20 personnel by year-end. Luxembourg's regulator declined to comment, but insiders say the jurisdiction sets a“high‐bar” for entry - a stance that counters concerns from other nations about lax standards in smaller markets.

This move underscores a broader shift in the EU crypto ecosystem. Gemini, founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, is expected to be granted its MiCA licence by Malta, following earlier approvals of OKX and Crypto. These licensing decisions highlight the increasing competition among EU member states to attract digital‐asset firms.

Meanwhile, Ireland - previously heralded as Coinbase's launchpad with an e‐money licence and Virtual Asset Service Provider registration - has lost momentum. Its central bank governor previously warned that crypto often operates like a Ponzi scheme, reflecting a cooler official attitude toward the industry.

MiCA's passport system allows a single licence to provide regulatory cover throughout the bloc, but some EU financial watchdogs are raising concerns. They argue that rapid approvals in smaller jurisdictions like Malta or Luxembourg could lead to uneven regulatory enforcement, undermining the very protections the framework aims to provide. The European Securities and Markets Authority is reportedly monitoring these developments amid internal discussions about its oversight role.

Luxembourg's emerging appeal as a crypto gateway appears rooted in its established reputation as a financial centre with robust supervision. In contrast, Ireland's more sceptical posture may have made it less attractive for firms seeking clearly defined regulatory environments under the new rules.

Market analysts say these MiCA approvals could significantly increase institutional confidence in European digital‐asset markets, offering a model for compliance and consumer protection. However, they warn that inconsistent national implementation could result in“regulatory arbitrage,” where firms exploit jurisdictional loopholes.

The global crypto market, valued at around US $3.3 trillion, is still navigating the fallout from major collapses like FTX in 2022. MiCA marks a pivotal shift toward formal oversight in the EU, aiming to safeguard investors while fostering innovation. The licensing of high‐profile U.S. exchanges such as Coinbase and Gemini represents a critical test of whether this new continental regime can deliver both growth and stability.

