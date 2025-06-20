Qatar Affirms It Continued Efforts To Support Dealing With Root Causes Of Poverty

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar reaffirmed its continued contributions to international efforts aimed at addressing the root causes of poverty, underdevelopment, and conflict by accelerating the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Pact for the Future, and other relevant international commitments, in order to achieve a world that is more peaceful, secure, stable, and prosperous for all.



This came in the statement delivered by the State of Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani during the high-level open debate of the UN Security Council on the theme poverty, underdevelopment, conflict and their implications for the maintenance of international peace and security. The open debate was held at the UN headquarters in New York.



Her Excellency highlighted the State of Qatar's emphasis on the strong link between development and peace, citing the country's extensive experience in mediation, conflict resolution, and addressing global humanitarian and development challenges.



She stressed the need to strengthen collective efforts to achieve peace and sustainable development.



She underscored the importance of prioritizing efforts to reduce poverty and marginalization by promoting inclusive economic growth that involves combating poverty and providing access to education, employment, and healthcare, within the framework of accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and the 2024 Pact for the Future.



Her Excellency said that the deteriorating humanitarian situations, rising unemployment, and economic and developmental decline caused by conflicts in turn fuel further conflict, creating fertile ground for extremism, instability, and the perpetuation of violence. She added that in the context of the Middle East that the State of Qatar has called for an end to Israel's war on the Gaza Strip, warning of its dangerous consequences. She also cited the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of the Israeli attack on the territory of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran, and stressed the need to avoid escalation that could widen the conflict and undermine regional security and stability.



Her Excellency noted that the State of Qatar recognizes the critical importance of international cooperation and solidarity in addressing global challenges linked to development and conflict. She pointed out that the State of Qatar's international cooperation strategy supports the goal of advancing economic and social development in low-income and least developed countries, as well as countries affected by humanitarian crises and conflicts, in line with the SDGs.



Her Excellency stressed that the State of Qatar was committed to providing aid to those affected by conflicts and humanitarian emergencies through both bilateral and multilateral channels, noting that many countries have benefited from the country's humanitarian and development assistance, covering more than 100 countries across different continents.



HE Qatar's Permanent Representative to the UN also emphasized that effectively addressing the challenges of development and conflict requires the Security Council to ensure that its discussions and resolutions reflect the implementation of its previous commitments in this regard.