Kuwait Celebrates National Day At Expo 2025 Osaka With A Striking Showcase Of Culture, Vision And Purpose

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The State of Kuwait marked its National Day at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, with a celebration that captivated audiences and strengthened the pavilion's growing reputation as one of the most compelling destinations at the global event. The day's activities brought together dignitaries, Expo visitors and international media in a vibrant tribute to Kuwait's heritage, identity and forward-looking vision.

The celebrations began with a parade featuring more than 100 participants, dressed in traditional attire and accompanied by music and movement. The procession drew large crowds across the Expo site, attracting attention for its energy, colour and cultural authenticity.

The official ceremony took place at the National Day Hall within the Expo premises and featured a special presentation of the Visionary Lighthouse Show. This performance combined visual storytelling, choreography and sound to reflect Kuwait's transformation from its cultural roots to its aspirations under the New Kuwait 2035 vision. The show resonated deeply with audiences and offered an inspiring expression of national pride and global engagement.

Speaking about the National Day celebrations, His Excellency Mr Salem Al Watyan, Commissioner General of the State of Kuwait Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, said:“Our National Day celebration reflects the spirit of Kuwait. It is a moment to honour our heritage and share our hopes for a future built on progress, partnership and innovation. Expo 2025 gives us a powerful opportunity to engage with the world, and we are proud to be part of this global platform.”

Later, guests were invited to the Kuwait Pavilion to enjoy a traditional folklore performance and an evening light show illuminating the pavilion's distinctive façade. Projected visuals celebrating Kuwaiti culture and symbolism brought the structure to life, drawing admiration from the diverse international audience.

Since its opening, the Kuwait Pavilion has emerged as one of the most popular and talked-about experiences at Expo 2025 Osaka. Located in the Empowering Lives district, the pavilion's bold architecture, immersive exhibitions and powerful narrative have attracted

thousands of visitors each day. Many have praised the pavilion for its ability to tell Kuwait's story with clarity, emotion and purpose.

The Kuwait Pavilion is one of the most architecturally striking and thematically rich national pavilions at Expo 2025 Osaka. Its visual identity draws inspiration from Kuwait's diverse natural elements, with a logo that features waves symbolising the sea, the desert, nature reserves and farmlands. These elements reflect the country's unique landscapes and deep cultural roots.

Inside, the pavilion offers a multi-sensory, interactive journey that takes visitors through Kuwait's rich heritage and ambitious outlook for the future. The experience blends immersive storytelling and digital exhibitions to highlight the country's commitment to sustainability, innovation and global collaboration. Each pavilion section is crafted to inform, engage and inspire, revealing Kuwait's vision for a technology-driven and inclusive tomorrow.

The architecture itself makes a bold statement. The pavilion's open and flowing design, with its elevated promenade and central dome, mirrors Kuwait's seas and deserts, symbolising movement, openness and resilience. Visible from afar both day and night, the structure resembles a lighthouse, offering a visual and metaphorical guide through Kuwait's story. The central dome serves as a unifying symbol, linking past, present and future, and anchoring the pavilion's message of progress and continuity.

The Kuwait Pavilion does more than welcome visitors. It invites them to reflect, explore and connect with a nation deeply rooted in tradition yet boldly shaping its future.

Kuwait's National Day at the Expo highlighted the nation's cultural richness and reaffirmed its commitment to global dialogue, innovation and collaboration.

Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, is being held from April 13 to October 13, 2025, on Yumeshima island in Osaka Bay. Under the overarching theme“Designing Future Society for Our Lives”, the Expo explores how innovation, collaboration and human-centred solutions can shape a better tomorrow. The event is organised around three key sub-themes: Saving Lives, Empowering Lives, and Connecting Lives, with each pavilion contributing ideas and inspiration for a more inclusive, sustainable and resilient future.