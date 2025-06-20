Lightstyles + Builders Source Appliance Gallery Is Costa Mesa's Newest Luxury Showroom
The Costa Mesa showroom represents a significant expansion combining the products and decades of experience from LightStyles + Builders Source Appliance Gallery. It features a thoughtful selection of products designed to inspire and simplify the process of creating a luxurious home environment. The showroom's design is both elegant and functional, offering a comfortable and informative experience.
LightStyles + Builders Source Appliance Gallery's commitment to excellence extends beyond product offerings. The studio partners with leading manufacturers to offer only the highest quality, most innovative products on the market. Appliance partners include Sub-Zero, Wolf, Cove, Viking, La Cornue, Monogram, Signature Kitchen Suite, True, and JennAir. Lighting and plumbing fixture brands include Visual Comfort, Palecek, Hudson Valley, Waterstone, Zip, and Graff. A team of experienced professionals provides personalized design consultations and expert guidance to help customers make informed decisions that perfectly reflect their style and needs. "We pride ourselves on exceptional customer service and strive to make the process of selecting and installing luxury home essentials seamless and enjoyable," says Ben J. Elkin, Showroom Manager. "We specialize in the kind of service you don't have to ask for."
The showroom's offerings include:
-
A comprehensive selection of aesthetically refined appliances, featuring the most coveted names in luxury designs.
An exquisite collection of lighting solutions, ranging from statement chandeliers to subtle accent lighting.
A wide array of sophisticated kitchen fixtures, including faucets, sinks, and hardware, from renowned brands.
LightStyles + Builders Source Appliance Gallery provides luxury home collections that meet the highest standards of quality, design, and performance. For more information or to schedule a design consultation, visit TheLuxeHomeStudio or contact directly 949-646-5227.
