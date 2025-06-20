Mage Data Announces General Availability Of Unified Data Protection Fabric For SAP

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Mage Data's Unified Data Protection Fabric for SAP secures sensitive data with AI-driven discovery, dynamic masking, and Zero Trust controls.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mage Data , a leader in enterprise data security, today announced the general availability of its Unified Data Protection Fabric for SAP, a comprehensive, multi-layered security solution designed to address the unique complexities and escalating threats targeting SAP environments.SAP systems are the backbone of the global economy, processing an astounding $87 trillion in financial transactions annually and serving over 230,000 customers worldwide.This central role makes them a prime target for cyber adversaries, with the average cost of an ERP security breach surging to over $5.2 million , a 23% increase over previous years. Ransomware attacks specifically targeting SAP systems have skyrocketed by 400% since 2021.“SAP environments are the digital backbone of modern commerce, but they are under constant threat from increasingly sophisticated adversaries,” saidAnil Bhat, Chief Technology Officer of Mage Data.“Our Unified Data Protection Fabric addresses this challenge head-on, empowering enterprises with a comprehensive, seamless solution that ensures their most critical data remains secure.”“Data protection is more than just a regulatory requirement; it's a business imperative,” added Padma Vemuri Senior Vice President and Chief Solutions Architect at Mage Data.“By integrating dynamic application masking with our advanced governance capabilities, we are providing organizations with unparalleled visibility and control over their SAP data landscape.”Mage Data's platform provides deep, granular control over sensitive data across every facet of the SAP environment, integrating seamlessly into existing workflows. The solution is built upon four synergistic layers: The solution also includes Application Masking as a key capability, ensuring sensitive information is dynamically safeguarded wherever accessed. .. Discovery and Classification: Many organizations struggle with identifying and cataloging sensitive data, particularly in complex environments like legacy SAP ECC, modern S/4HANA, cloud-based RISE deployments, and underlying databases such as HANA, Oracle, and SQL Server. The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) report,“Understanding Data Security Risk ,”a highlights this challenge: 31% of organizations lack the necessary tools to pinpoint their riskiest data sources, while 12% remain uncertain if such tools are available to them. To address this critical need, Mage Data offers an AI-powered Sensitive Data Discovery module that systematically identifies and catalogs sensitive data across these platforms, enabling organizations to mitigate risks effectively.. Static Data Masking (SDM): This layer secures non-production environments by creating safe, realistic, and de-identified datasets for development, testing, training, and analytics, resolving the paradox of using production data in less secure non-production environments.. Dynamic Data Masking (DDM): For live production systems, a Zero Trust model is enforced through DDM, providing granular, role-based, and context-aware access control in real time. Application Masking extends this by dynamically securing data at the application interface level, ensuring comprehensive protection across SAP workflows. This ensures users only see the specific data they are authorized to see, without altering the underlying production data. Mage Data offers real-time field-level masking across SAP GUI, Fiori, UIs, and extends this protection with Application Masking to dynamically safeguard data at the application interface level, providing comprehensive coverage for modern SAP workflows.. Unified Governance: The platform unifies discovery, static masking, and dynamic masking capabilities within a centralized system, providing a "single pane of glass" for defining policies and managing access controls. This streamlined approach simplifies compliance and enhances audit readiness, ensuring robust data governance across the enterprise.Key features and benefits of the Mage Data Unified Data Protection Fabric for SAP include:. Application Masking: Provides dynamic, real-time masking at the application level to secure sensitive data wherever accessed, seamlessly integrating with SAP GUI, Fiori, and custom UIs for enhanced operational agility.. No-Code Policy Configuration: Empowering administrators to define, test, and deploy sophisticated masking rules via an intuitive graphical interface without requiring SAP code changes, accelerating time-to-compliance.. Role- and Context-Aware Access Control: Tailoring data access policies with precision based on a user's SAP role, geography, department, or other business-defined attributes.. Versatile Data Protection Methods: Offering a comprehensive library of over 80+ data protection methods including redaction, Format-Preserving Encryption (FPE), tokenization and realistic context-preserving masking.. Comprehensive Support for Custom Data: Explicitly supporting discovery and masking data within custom Z-tables and other custom SAP objects, ensuring complete coverage.. Validation-Safe Masking: Employing sophisticated techniques like FPE and context-preserving masking to ensure protected data conforms to expected formats, preventing disruptions, application errors, or workflow failures.. Scalable Bulk Policy Deployment: Allowing administrators Allowing administrators to author and implement bulk policy configurations for efficient deployment and management of consistent masking rules across the enterprise. Comprehensive Audit Trails: Maintaining detailed, immutable logs of all masking activities and policy changes to demonstrate compliance with regulations like GDPR, CPRA, and HIPAA.. Cross-Platform Policy Governance: Extending the same policies and masking rules defined for SAP to non-SAP environments for truly unified enterprise data protection.About Mage DataMage Data is a leader in data security and privacy software for global enterprises. Recognized as a Champion in Test Data Management and a Leader in Data Security Platforms, Mage Data's award-winning, patented platform helps organizations navigate complex privacy regulations while ensuring robust data protection. Product Demo: Mage Data Unified Data Protection Fabric for SAP : Applications Masking

