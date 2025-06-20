Ministry Of Family Celebrates Graduation Of 50 Students From Rehabilitation Centers For People Of Determination Across The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Her Excellency Sana Suhail, Minister of Family, honoured 50 graduates from disability care and rehabilitation centres for people of determination during an inspiring graduation ceremony held yesterday at the Cultural Centre in Ajman.

For the first time, this event brought together students from the centres for people of determination across Dubai, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Dibba Fujairah, along with students from the“Mashaghel Rehabilitation Centers” vocational training programme, celebrating their perseverance and remarkable achievements.

Through their academic and professional journeys, these individuals have become inspiring examples of willpower and dedication.

In her speech during the ceremony, Her Excellency praised the graduates for their determination and commitment. She emphasised that this achievement stands as a testament to their unwavering will and the profound positive impact of these programmes, which aim to build a more inclusive and equitable society.

The ceremony was a celebration and reinforcement of inclusion and empowerment. It highlighted the importance of investing in the capabilities of people of determination and providing a supportive environment for them to contribute effectively to the nation's development. It also showcases the Ministry of Family's important work in promoting social inclusion and ensuring equal access to education, healthcare, and jobs for people of determination, in line with the National Policy for Empowering Persons with Disabilities.

The UAE federal government runs rehabilitation centers for people of determination through the Ministry of Family. These centers are located in various emirates, including Dubai, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Dibba Al-Fujairah. They provide tailored education, training, and rehabilitation programmes for individuals aged 4 to 18. After completing these programmes, young people can transition into vocational roles, develop life skills, take on project-based work, or join the wider job market.

One such initiative, the“Mashaghel Rehabilitation Centers Programme” workshops, equips people of determination with entrepreneurship and home-based business skills, further expanding opportunities for independence and personal growth.

About the Ministry of Family:

On 8th December 2024, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the establishment of the Ministry of Family in the United Arab Emirates. This initiative, guided by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, positions the Ministry as the principal authority for developing and implementing policies, strategies, and legislation aimed at fostering stable and cohesive families across the UAE. Its core remit includes bolstering the family's role in nurturing sound upbringing, reinforcing national identity, and promoting positive values and behaviours within society. Furthermore, the Ministry will play a crucial part in undertaking research and proposing vital policies and initiatives to boost family fertility rates and mitigate the risks and adverse societal impacts of family breakdown, working closely with all pertinent specialist agencies.