Snapchat Relaunches Family Hub To Support Safer Digital Experiences For Teens And Parents

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Revamped digital safety platform offers new tools, content, and resources

Dubai, UAE,June 2025: Snapchat has relaunched its Family Safety Hub, a refreshed and more inclusive platform designed to help families navigate the app confidently and safely. The updated Hub offers clearer guidance, accessible resources, and new tools that reflect the evolving needs of both parents and teens.

In an effort to educate parents, creators and press, Snapchat hosted an educational session in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority and life educational coach, Hala Kazim.

The revamped Family Center section includes updated guidance on how to use in-app features that enable parents to see who their teen is communicating with – without viewing the content of conversations – helping to strike a balance between safety and autonomy. To better represent the shared role of both parents and teens in building safer digital habits, the platform now uses more inclusive language, shifting from its previous name of“Parents Site” to“Family Hub”.

Fatima Al Melhi, Director of Special Projects at Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority said,“Protecting children and boosting their digital quality of life is a priority to us. And we know that protecting them, takes all of us. We are working together with Snapchat and the rest of the Children's Digital Wellbeing Pact members to ensure that we provide a space that balances freedom of access to information with ensuring the safety of children from electronic risks. With the revamped Family Safety Hub, Snap is proactively equipping parents, guardians, and teens with the essential tools needed to support their safety and digital well-being.”

Jawaher Abdelhamid, Head of Public Policy, MEA at Snap Inc. said,“From the start, Snapchat was designed as a safe and private platform, making user safety a fundamental priority. Our mission is to create a safer, more supportive experience for teens on Snapchat. The Family Safety Hub reflects our commitment to empowering families across the region with the tools they require to make what they believe are the right choices for their teens based on their age and family values, all while still respecting young Snapchatters' privacy.”

New additions to the Hub include a dedicated FAQ section and a reorganized overview of Snapchat's features, providing a tab-by-tab explanation of the platform and offering practical tips for families. The site now hosts downloadable tools and resources that were previously only available at in-person Snap events. These will be continuously updated as Snapchat's product features and safety offerings evolve. In addition, relevant videos from Snap's YouTube channel have been integrated across the platform and will be refreshed quarterly, ensuring the content remains engaging and up to date.

The Family Safety Hub presents content in clear, digestible formats to enhance understanding and make it easier for families to have meaningful conversations about digital wellbeing. Earlier this year, Snapchat was also named as a leading member of The Pact, the UAE's new Digital Wellbeing committee led by the Digital Wellbeing Council and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority. The Pact brings together government bodies, tech platforms, and telecom providers to support a safer, more age-appropriate digital experience for young people across the UAE.