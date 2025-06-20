Road Transport Logistics Market To Reach USD 6.9 Trillion, Globally, By 2034 At 5.7% CAGR : Allied Market Research

ALLIED LOGO.png

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Road Transport Logistics Market by Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), by End User (Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Wholesale and Retail Trade, Others), by Service Type (Express and Pracel Services, Freight Forwading, Third-Party Logistics), by Destination (Domestic, International): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the "road transport logistics market" was valued at $4.1 trillion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $6.9 trillion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2034.Prime Determinants of GrowthThe growth of the global road transport logistics market is primarily driven by rising e-commerce activity, growing international and domestic trade, and the increasing demand for faster and more efficient delivery services. Advancements in vehicle technology, including telematics and fleet management systems, have improved operational efficiency and route optimization. Infrastructure development and government initiatives to enhance road connectivity further support market expansion. Additionally, the growing need for temperature-controlled transportation for pharmaceuticals and perishable goods boosts demand. The shift toward sustainable logistics and the integration of electric and alternative-fuel vehicles are also shaping the future of the road transport logistics market.Get Research Report Sample Pages :The Light Commercial Vehicles segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodOn the basis of vehicle type, the light commercial vehicles segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global road transport logistics market revenue. This dominance is attributed to the growing demand for last-mile delivery services, particularly driven by the expansion of the e-commerce sector. LCVs offer flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and easy navigation through urban and semi-urban areas, making them ideal for transporting goods over short distances. Their lower fuel consumption and maintenance costs compared to heavy-duty vehicles also contribute to their widespread adoption. However, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2034, This is due to increase in demand for long-haul freight transport, infrastructure development, and advancements in vehicle technology. The expansion of e-commerce and global trade necessitates robust logistics solutions, further propelling the HCV market.The wholesale and retail trade segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodOn the basis of end user, the wholesale and retail trade held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global road transport logistics market revenue. This is due to the surge in consumer demand and the rapid expansion of organized retail and e-commerce channels worldwide. Retailers and wholesalers rely heavily on road transport logistics to ensure timely and efficient delivery of goods across distribution centers, stores, and customers. The need for flexible, responsive supply chains and real-time inventory management has also driven investment in advanced logistics solutions within this segment, further reinforcing its dominant role in the market. However, the oil and gas segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2034, This is due to the increase in demand for energy resources, particularly natural gas and refined petroleum products, which require efficient and reliable transportation networks.The freight forwading segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodOn the basis of service type, the freight forwading segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global road transport logistics market revenue. This dominance is driven by its critical role in coordinating shipments, managing documentation, and offering multimodal transport solutions, helping businesses streamline supply chains and reduce operational complexities and costs. However, the third party logistics segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2034, This is due to the surge in e-commerce, globalization of supply chains, and the need for cost-effective logistics solutions. By outsourcing logistics functions, companies can focus on core competencies while leveraging 3PL providers' expertise in transportation, warehousing, and distribution.Procure Complete Research Report Now :The domestic segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodOn the basis of destination, the domestic segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global road transport logistics market revenue. This is primarily due to the robust demand for regional transportation services, facilitated by increased local production, consumer demand, and the need for efficient delivery within national borders. However, the international segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2033, This is due to increase in cross-border trade, globalization, and advancements in transportation infrastructure. Enhanced connectivity and trade agreements facilitate smoother and more efficient movement of goods across borders, boosting demand for international logistics services.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2034On the basis of region, Asia-pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024, accounting more than two-fifths of the global road transport logistics market revenue. This dominance is driven by robust economic growth, substantial infrastructure investments, and the expansion of e-commerce across key markets such as China, India, and Southeast Asia. The region's extensive manufacturing base and increasing consumer demand further bolster the need for efficient logistics solutions.However, Europe is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2034, this is driven by factors such as increasing cross-border trade, advancements in transportation infrastructure, and the rise of e-commerce.Leading Market Players : -DHL GROUPUnited Parcel Service of America, Inc.FedExKuehne+NagelDSVCEVA LogisticsDB SchenkerC.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.Geodis SAGet More Information Before Buying :The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global Road transport logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Browse More Trending Reports :Europe Cold Chain Logistics MarketAutomotive Garage Equipment MarketSmart Parking MarketLogistics MarketRoadside Assistance MarketAbout us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

