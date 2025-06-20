Enkrypt Integrates SPACE ID's Payment ID For Seamless CEX Transfers

Full SDK integration radically simplifies crypto transfers across leading chains

Leading digital identity platform SPACE ID is pleased to announce that Enkrypt , the multi-chain wallet developed by MyEtherWallet (MEW), has integrated its Payment ID solution, which allows Enkrypt users to send crypto to any centralized exchange (CEX) on any chain with just one simple name.

Payment ID replaces clunky 42-character deposit addresses with a human-readable name, like 'alice', mapped to all CEX deposit addresses on any chain, drastically reducing the risk of copy-paste errors or wrong address deposits that still plague the web3 space. Payment ID doesn't even require a domain name – just a simple registration with an email address.

On top of this, Enkrypt has integrated SPACE ID's proprietary SDK, which allows wallet users to use any SPACE ID domain name, such as .bnb and .arb, as well as Unstoppable Domains' native domain, .crypto, for seamless crypto transfers between web3 wallets, including MetaMask.

SPACE ID's Payment ID system officially launched in April on MetaMask and Binance. This latest integration marks another step toward making crypto transfers from web3 wallets to CEXs more seamless and secure, ultimately bringing the web3 user experience closer to what users are accustomed to in the web2 world.

With this integration, Enkrypt becomes one of the first wallets to offer native support for both Payment ID and SPACE ID's universal identity infrastructure, radically simplifying the crypto transfer process for its users.

The multi-chain collaboration between three leading payments and digital identity players is just one step in SPACE ID's mission to unite the web3 space and make it truly interoperable, removing the need for bridging, copy-and-paste errors, and lengthy deposit addresses.

About SPACE ID

is the leading digital identity platform, powering trustless identity solutions for users, AI agents, dApps, and beyond. With over 6.7M registered domains and 2.7M owners supported across BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Ethereum, Story Protocol, and more, SPACE ID is setting the standard for secure and verifiable web3 identities.

To learn more about SPACE ID, users can visit

About Enkrypt

Enkrypt enables multichain convenience like never before by allowing account and chain switching with a single click, with one recovery phrase for all accounts. Featuring hardware support, phrase import, and multiple accounts across various networks, Enkrypt is a wallet that goes anywhere users need to go in web3. Welcome to the multichain future.

To learn more, users can visit

