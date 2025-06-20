Jio Offers Rs 3,599 Yearly Plan: UNLIMITED Calls, 2.5GB/Day, Hotstar And Cloud Storage

Reliance Jio offers a Rs 3599 yearly plan with 2.5GB daily data, unlimited calling, and added benefits like Disney+ Hotstar and Jio Cloud storage. This plan eliminates monthly recharge hassles and provides uninterrupted service for a full year.

Reliance Jio, currently dominating India's telecom sector, constantly offers new deals. Users who dislike monthly recharges often prefer long-term plans. Jio now offers an excellent yearly plan for them. For Rs 3599, enjoy a full year of network services and additional benefits.

The Rs 3599 recharge plan provides uninterrupted Jio service for 365 days, eliminating monthly recharge hassles. This plan is perfect for those who want continuous service without interruptions. It's especially useful for busy professionals, travelers, and anyone frequently on the go.

This plan includes unlimited calling to all networks, regardless of the time spent talking. Plus, you get 100 free SMS daily, a bonus for those who prefer text communication.

This plan is a great option for smartphone users. Jio subscribers get 2.5GB of high-speed data daily, totaling 912GB for the entire plan.

This data comes at 4G speed. Eligible users with a 5G-enabled phone and SIM also get unlimited 5G data for free, perfect for uninterrupted YouTube, OTT, gaming, and video calls.

A special perk: Jio subscribers get 90 days of free Disney+ Hotstar Premium access, allowing you to enjoy movies, web series, and sports for three months.

The plan also includes 50GB of free Jio Cloud storage for securely storing photos, videos, and documents. Plus, you get free access to JioTV.

This is ideal for those who find monthly recharges inconvenient or worry about their active plan expiring. It's also great for heavy internet users. For just Rs 10/day, you get 2.5GB plus unlimited 5G service. Enjoy Hotstar OTT too.