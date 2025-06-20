Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baku, Tashkent To Deepen Economic Ties Through New Industrial Strategy


Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have agreed to develop a comprehensive industrial cooperation program for the years 2025-2026, aiming to deepen bilateral economic ties and foster industrial collaboration.

Azernews reports that this announcement was made by Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade and Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Commission, during his speech at the 31st Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum held in Baku.

Minister Kudratov highlighted Uzbekistan's commitment to actively expanding relations with Azerbaijan. He stressed plans to increase the presence of Uzbek trading houses to better acquaint Azerbaijani business representatives with the opportunities within the Uzbek economy.

“We will also create platforms for Azerbaijani manufacturers to showcase and promote their products in the Uzbek market,” he said.

In a significant development, the two countries agreed to organize the inaugural Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Industrial and Economic Zones Forum. This event will serve as a key platform for business communities from both nations to explore and familiarize themselves with the industrial zones and investment opportunities available in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The forum is expected to enhance cooperation, facilitate partnerships, and contribute to the economic growth of both countries through shared industrial projects.

