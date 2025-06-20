Bengaluru: Mexican Man Pays ₹4 Lakh Monthly Rent For Luxury Home Near Nandi Hills (Watch)

Bengaluru: In an era of rising living costs, managing daily expenses in India's major metropolitan cities is becoming increasingly difficult. In cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai, monthly earnings often barely cover rent and essentials, putting financial pressure on many. Yet, some individuals live dramatically different lifestyles, like the man who rents a house for ₹4 lakh a month.

Foreigner's luxurious lifestyle in Bengaluru goes viral

A recent viral video on social media has drawn a sharp contrast between everyday rental struggles and the lavish lifestyle of a foreigner living in Bengaluru. A Mexican national reportedly pays ₹4 lakh per month in rent for a stunning home located on Nandi Hills Road, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The video, shared on Instagram by @theshashankp, shows the man giving a tour of his lavish home. A young woman, who recently moved to Bengaluru, meets him and casually asks about his rent. His calm response,“₹4 lakh”, leaves her stunned. She then asks for a home tour, which he happily offers.

A home filled with luxury and greenery

The house features several luxury amenities:



A beautiful indoor garden

A private swimming pool

A spacious living room

A well-designed bedroom Furniture imported from Mexico

Surrounded by lush greenery, the home provides a peaceful and vibrant ambiance-something straight out of a dream for many city dwellers.

Social media reacts with shock and admiration

Shared by Shashank on X (formerly Twitter), the video quickly went viral, garnering:



Over 1.4 million views

16,000 likes

1,400 retweets More than 250 comments

While many expressed shock that anyone would spend that much on rent, some joked that ₹4 lakh is more than their entire annual salary. One user quipped that a fixed deposit of ₹4 lakh could fund their lifestyle for years.

Netizens appreciate taste for true luxury

Although the Mexican man's lifestyle and rent may seem unimaginable to most residents of Bengaluru, the video has sparked fascination and even inspiration. His taste for elegance and calm living has been widely admired, with many users admitting the house is something they'd only see in dreams.