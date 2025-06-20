UAE Announces New Ministry For Foreign Trade: Sheikh Mohammed

The UAE announced the establishment of a new ministry in the government - the Ministry of Foreign Trade, with Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi appointed as Minister of Foreign Trade.

In another significant move, the National Artificial Intelligence System will be adopted as an advisory member of the Cabinet, the Ministerial Development Council, and all boards of directors of federal entities and government companies, starting in January 2026.

These changes were announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The "goal is to support decision-making in these councils, conduct immediate analyses of their decisions, provide technical advice, and enhance the efficiency of government policies adopted by these councils across all sectors," Sheikh Mohammed added.

UAE's Prime Minister evoked the ever-changing world, and the necessity to "prepare for the coming decades, ensure prosperity and a decent life for future generations".

He added that the name of the Ministry of Economy was changed to the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, headed by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri.