Kazakhstan To Establish Regional Water Risk Management Headquarters
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov issued appropriate directives during a government meeting focused on agricultural irrigation and water security.
The headquarters, to be formed with the participation of local administrations, government agencies and farmer associations, aim to improve coordination between water supply organizations and farmers, ensure compliance with irrigation schedules, and promote the reuse of drainage water.
During the meeting, authorities also emphasized a shift toward proactive water risk management by enhancing efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and interdepartmental collaboration.
The southern regions, which account for 97 percent of the country's water consumption, were a particular focus. Over 22,500 contracts have already been signed for water supply through RSE "Kazvodkhoz", exceeding last year's figure by 3,000.
As reported, a differentiated subsidy system for irrigation water is being applied to encourage the adoption of water-saving technologies. Measures to detect and prevent illegal water use are also being reinforced.
The Ministry of Water Resources was instructed to strengthen cooperation with neighboring countries on transboundary rivers, implement digital monitoring of water usage via satellite data, and display water-deficient zones on interactive maps.
