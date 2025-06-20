Hamad Port Bolsters Qatar's Status As Key Commercial, Logistics Hub

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

DOHA: Positioned strategically and supported by a rapidly expanding shipping network, Hamad Port, Qatar's main gateway to world trade enables seamless and secure cargo flow and transshipment operations. It unlocks greater growth potential, and strengthens the country's role as a key commercial and logistics hub in the region.

In a recent post on its X platform, Mwani Qatar stated,“With its growing maritime network linking to more than 100 ports around the world, Hamad Port, Qatar's main gateway to world trade, facilitates the smooth and secure flow of goods and transshipment operations.”

This not only enhances customer experience but also opens new opportunities for growth and strengthens Qatar's status as a key commercial and logistics hub in the region, it added.

Another post noted that enhancing maritime safety and ensuring the safe passage of all vessels is a top priority.“We continuously inspect and maintain navigational aids along the coastlines of Qatar and across all waterways, contributing to a safe and efficient marine environment.”

Recently, on the occasion of World Food Safety Day, the company noted,“We at Mwani Qatar continue our efforts to ensure the flow of food with the highest standards of safety and quality. This is achieved by ensuring the efficient and secure handling, storage, and transportation of food products - contributing to public health protection and strengthening the food security system in Qatar.”

Hamad Port keeps moving forward firmly towards more powerful position as one of the key ports in the Middle East and the region. It targets achieving a more efficient logistics services industry in Qatar and the transformation into a leading global trade hub, thus enhancing its economic diversification plans in step with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Mwani Qatar achieved a series of remarkable milestones, further solidifying the country's status as a dynamic regional hub for logistics and trade in last year. These accomplishments align seamlessly with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the strategic plan of the Ministry of Transport.

On the operational front, the company's ports experienced a 10% surge in container handling, reaching 1.455 million TEUs, up from 1.328 million TEUs in 2023. Transshipment activity also witnessed a notable 23% increase, totaling 683,552 TEUs by year-end.

The total general and bulk cargo volume processed across the ports amounted to 1.910 million tons. The livestock sector saw substantial growth, rising by 22% to 543,713 heads, compared to 443,996 heads in 2023.

The number of vessels calling at ports grew by 2%, reaching 2,907 ships, while RORO (roll-on/rolloff) unit handling surged by an impressive 62% year-on-year, totaling 130,684 units. The port in 2024 reached a major milestone by handling 10 million TEUs since beginning operations in December 2016. This achievement highlights the port's vital role in maritime logistics and its robust capabilities, making it a preferred hub for international shipping companies.

The state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced technologies at Hamad Port boosts the efficiency of Qatar's maritime facilities and contributes to achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.