Eric Ribeiro And Kelly Ribeiro Owners Of Maidpro Cleaning And Housekeeping Services Of Baltimore Celebrate 10 Years Of Giving Back: Free House Cleanings For Maryland Youth Partnering With Hope Ignites

MENAFN - GetNews)



Whether a family in Catonsville or a youth home in Parkville, we believe every space deserves to be clean and cared for. Supporting Hope Ignites for ten years is a milestone and a true reflection of our commitment to giving back to the community Ribeiro and Kelly Ribeiro, owners of MaidPro of Baltimore celebrate 10 years of giving back through free cleaning and housekeeping services for youth in need in partnership with Hope Ignites. Since 2015, MaidPro's home cleaners and housekeepers have volunteered to clean kitchens, bathrooms, and other living spaces in homes hosting students. By creating healthy, safe environments, they support academic success and uplift local families across Maryland with reliable, compassionate service.







(Pictured) Eric Ribeiro and Kelly Ribeiro, Owners of MaidPro of Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City, MD - June 19, 2025 - Local Cleaning service MaidPro of Baltimore, Maryland is proud to celebrate its 10th consecutive year of providing free cleaning services to youth in need through its long-standing partnership with Hope Ignites-formerly known as Boys Hope Girls Hope of Baltimore. This nonprofit is dedicated to supporting academically driven youth throughout Baltimore City and Baltimore County, offering a stable, nurturing environment for young scholars who are committed to achieving their full potential.

Since 2015, the dedicated professional housekeepers at MaidPro have volunteered their time and expertise to help maintain the residential homes where Hope Ignites scholars live. These homes provide not only shelter, but structure, support, and a foundation for academic and emotional growth. MaidPro's contribution-keeping bathrooms and kitchens clean and sanitized-plays an essential role in fostering healthy, welcoming living spaces where students can thrive.

MaidPro is known across Maryland for its reliable, pet-friendly maids and highly personalized approach to housekeeping. From Towson and Catonsville to Parkville, Glen Burnie, and Harford County, MaidPro has built a reputation as a trusted, local cleaning service that truly cares. For many families and individuals searching online for "home cleaners near me," MaidPro has become the go-to choice-not only for its professionalism, but also for its heart.

"Whether it's a family in Catonsville or a youth home in Parkville, we believe every space deserves to be clean and cared for," said Kelly Ribeiro, Owner of MaidPro Greater Baltimore. "Supporting Hope Ignites for ten years is more than a milestone-it's a reflection of our commitment to giving back to the communities we're part of,” added Kelly Ribeiro.

Hope Ignites provides comprehensive academic and emotional support to motivated young people throughout Maryland. The organization believes that clean, safe, and dignified living spaces are a critical piece of that support. MaidPro's work over the past decade has helped alleviate the burden on Hope Ignites staff while ensuring that the students can live and learn in environments that promote respect, health, and focus.

"Having to keep our homes clean with eight residential scholars, ages 10–18, in each home is no small task," said Kiley Dare, Administrative Coordinator of Hope Ignites. "The staff from MaidPro graciously gives their time and talent to help us maintain a clean, comfortable environment for our scholars. We are incredibly fortunate to have them as a community partner,” added Kiley Dare.

As MaidPro Baltimore celebrates this meaningful 10-year anniversary, the team looks forward to continuing its mission-cleaning homes, uplifting communities, and inspiring hope, one house at a time.