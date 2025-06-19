Summerfest 2025 In US: Location, Schedule, Ticket Prices, Lineup, A Complete Guide
It's more than just a party; since 1968, Summerfest has been a nonprofit powerhouse, uniting people through music while supporting Milwaukee's arts and recreation scene.Summerfest 2025: What will the lineup look like?
This year's lineup is stacked with headliners like The Killers, Megan Thee Stallion, and Def Leppard at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, alongside 800+ acts across 12 stages, from hip-hop legends Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to Latin music stars lighting up the Aurora Pavilion.
This 2025, it's hosting its first-ever Juneteenth celebration on opening day (June 19), featuring a parade court ceremony and performances by artists like Gary Clark Jr. and Eric Benét. You can also dive into quirky installations like the Astral Relics light forest near the north gate, rally friends for pickleball at Dean's Dip Village, or even kayak Lake Michigan for free thanks to Black Creek Cheddar.
Don't miss the fireworks on June 19 or the drone spectacle set to light up July 4th with Johnsonville's "Happy Birthday America" sing-along.Will I get free entry to Summerfest 2025?
Foodies, families, and thrill-seekers all get love here: refuel with craft beers at the Keg & Cask Bar, let kids loose at the accessible Lil' Gig playground, or ride the sky-high Ferris wheel for killer city views.Also Read | Trump jokes about immigration status of flagpole workers at White House
Pro tip: Score a free hat if you're among the first 10,000 on opening day, or bring canned food June 19–21 for free entry before 3 pm. Seriously, whether you're chilling with cold beer by the lake or dancing under the fireworks, Summerfest 2025 is where Milwaukee's heart beats loudest.
