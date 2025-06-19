Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale Of New Construction 7-Eleven In Chino, Calif., For $7.05 Million

CHINO, Calif. - Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the $7.05 million sale of a newly constructed, single-tenant property occupied by a 7-Eleven convenience store featuring a Laredo Taco Company quick-service restaurant and 12 fuel pumps in The Preserve master-planned community in Chino, California.

The transaction resulted in a 5.25% cap rate - the lowest achieved for a single-tenant 7-Eleven priced over $5 million in California in the last year, according to CoStar data.

Hanley Investment Group Executive Vice President Jeremy McChesney and Senior Associate Andrew Sprowl represented the developer and seller, Ledo Capital Group of Los Angeles. Ledo Capital Group is also developing a 133,527-square-foot industrial business park at The Preserve. The buyer, a private investor from San Diego, was represented by Adam Bloom of Lee & Associates San Diego.

"We secured an all-cash, non-exchange buyer through a broker relationship, achieving a record low cap rate of 5.25% for this type of asset. The Southern California-based buyer acquired a new, larger-format 7-Eleven in an area experiencing significant growth - highlighted by a recently completed $22 million bridge extending Limonite Avenue. In addition, the buyer can benefit from bonus depreciation tax advantages," McChesney said.

The 5,596-square-foot 7-Eleven, built in 2023, is located at 15666 Hellman Avenue (at the signalized intersection of Hellman and Limonite avenues). The 1.15-acre property is leased on a corporate-backed, 15-year, triple-net absolute lease with 14 years remaining, featuring 10% rental increases every five years and four additional five-year renewal options with similar escalations.

The property is located in an area of rapid growth. A one-mile radius around the site experienced a 113% population increase between 2000 and 2010, with an anticipated additional growth of 2.12% by 2029. Within a three-mile radius, the population now exceeds 90,000, supported by an average household income of $175,000 and daytime employment for over 42,000 workers across more than 904 businesses.

Globally, 7‐Eleven operates 85,000 stores and generates $88 billion in annual sales, making it the world's largest convenience store chain and a top U.S. franchise with more outlets than any other retailer or food service provider. The chain pioneered ATM services, gasoline sales and 24/7 operation in the convenience store industry.

"7‐Eleven remains a highly sought-after single‐tenant investment nationwide, thanks to its strong performance as a leading retailer and its proven resilience as an essential business. Its investment‐grade credit rating (S&P: A‐) and designation as an essential business by the Department of Homeland Security provide investors with a significant level of security and reliable cash flow – attributes that are especially appealing in the current economic climate," McChesney said.

Hanley Investment Group has facilitated the sale of 52 7‐Eleven retail investments in the past six years.

