XDC Demonstrates Breakthrough High-Speed Display For Free-Space Optical Wireless Communication

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- X Display Company (XDC), a leader in advanced display technologies, has unveiled a groundbreaking high-speed display with a data rate of a million frames per second - to the best of our knowledge this is the fastest display reported to date. This breakthrough lays the foundation for next-generation free-space optical wireless communication systems, capable of accelerating connectivity in AI data centers and enabling clusters through scalable, cable-free, reconfigurable and energy-efficient display-camera communication links.

"We're seeing concepts and elements of microLED display technologies getting ready to serve data center optical communications market and positioning to transform the interconnectivity inside data centers," said Eric Virey, PhD, Principal Display Market and Technologies Analyst within the Photonics, Sensing & Display division at Yole Group1. With the advent of AI and rise of neural networks, more scalable and sustainable connectivity solutions will alleviate the burden on energy, networking infrastructure and the total cost of ownership (TCO) for hyperscale data centers. XDC's display-based optical link enables data to fly - quite literally - through air, eliminating the need for physical fiber bundles to form xPU clusters, while also adapting dynamically in real-time to changes in bandwidth demand.

Unlike conventional displays optimized for human vision, XDC's displays are engineered for machine-to-machine communication. Utilizing thousands of ultrafast, multi-wavelengths and parallelly transmitting emitters, the system dynamically writes and controls data across discrete sequential frames, each frame optically transmitted by the display and then read by a high-speed camera receiver. Modeling of the link's energy efficiency shows a roadmap for 2–3x improvement in power-per-bit (pJ/bit) compared to 800G optical transceivers - a significant advantage for hyperscale data centers seeking greener and more reconfigurable infrastructure.

"This breakthrough ushers in a wholly new paradigm where displays transcend their traditional role as mere interfaces for humans, evolving into optical data transmitters between machines," said Nikhil Jain, Director of OptoElectronics & Strategic Partnerships at X Display. "The capacity to dynamically transmit data at megahertz speeds through the air, holds transformative promise for cloud infrastructure. We are proud to present the world's fastest display and display-based optical links, enabling the transmission of vast data volumes through free space rather than cumbersome fiber bundles. Looking ahead, with continued innovation, terabit-per-second and beyond bandwidths are within reach-facilitating scalable, modular, and energy-efficient optical communication, and paving the way for pioneering applications such as optical computing."

The platform is not only a compelling optical data communication solution but also offers building blocks for applications spanning LiFi, digital media broadcasting, visible light communication (VLC), vehicular ad hoc networks (VANET) and energy-efficient optical compute. You can reach out to XDC at [email protected] .

About X DisplayTM Company (XDC)

X DisplayTM Company (XDC), a technology developer, licenses intellectual property, sells microlCs and PixelEngineTM components and Micro Transfer Printing Equipment that will power next generation displays and optical systems. XDC is poised to capture share in the semiconductor and display markets, delivering solutions that will make peoples' lives better.

