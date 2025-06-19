Margaret'e The Couture Cleaner Debut At Closet Expo 2025 In Palm Beach

Founded in 1953, Margaret's has built a nationwide reputation as the trusted couture cleaner. They serve luxury retailers, museums, and private clients. 70 years of expertise with special processes for couture fabrics, leathers, suedes, and vintage collections.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Margaret's the Couture Cleaner showed their services at Closet Expo 2025 in West Palm Beach. The luxury garment care company is expanding its luxury services. They want to help closet designers care for high-value clothes and accessories.

"For 70 years, Margaret's has cared for fine fabrics and luxury clothes," said Chuck Horst, President of Margaret's. "Our booth at the Closet Expo displayed how we can partner with closet designers. The perfect custom closet needs perfect garment care, too."

Margaret's is the nation's first Five-Star Certified Cleaner. They are experts at caring for couture clothes, restoring designer handbags, refinishing leather, and preserving wedding gowns and vintage fabrics. The company showed its CleanByMail service. This nationwide shipping program brings expert care to clients anywhere in the country.

Visitors to Margaret's booth saw:

.Help with tough fabric care problems

.Co-branding chances for closet design professionals

"The closet is more than storage space. It's where clients protect their most valuable clothes," added Horst. "We're excited to meet the design professionals who create these luxury spaces. We want to show how our services complete the luxury experience."

The Closet Expo celebrates its 20th year. It remains the top event for closet designers and professionals. The event brought together designers, architects, real estate developers, and luxury retailers from across the nation. They work together to complete the luxury closet experience with expert garment care.

About Margaret's the Couture Cleaner:

