Spain’s PM Slams NATO’s Defense Budget Hike as ‘Irrational’
(MENAFN) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez slammed NATO’s suggestion to boost defense budgets by 5% as “irrational” during a letter sent Thursday to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, media reported.
In the correspondence, Sanchez firmly declined to commit Spain to the proposed 5% spending hike, labeling the target as “irrational and counterproductive.” Instead, he advocated for a more “flexible” approach ahead of the NATO summit scheduled next week in The Hague. He also pushed for Spain to be exempt from this stringent benchmark.
Sanchez emphasized that achieving the 5% defense spending threshold clashes with Spain’s welfare priorities and his own “worldview.” He further underscored the “legitimate right” of governments to decide independently on the extent of “sacrifices” they are willing to undertake.
