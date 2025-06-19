Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
JD.com starts express delivery in Saudi Arabia

2025-06-19 09:16:59
(MENAFN) Chinese e-commerce leader JD.com’s logistics branch, JINGDONG Logistics, has launched an express delivery service in Saudi Arabia as part of its global expansion efforts.

The new service, called JoyExpress, operates as a self-managed B2C express delivery system covering most parts of the kingdom. It offers convenient options such as doorstep delivery, cash-on-delivery payment, and rapid delivery times that can be as quick as same-day or next-day service.

During the launch event, Charlie Peng, head of JINGDONG Logistics’ Middle East division, emphasized the company’s commitment to providing advanced services in Saudi Arabia and aligning with the country’s Vision 2030 plan, which prioritizes logistics and job creation.

Rayan Albakri, deputy minister at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, highlighted that JINGDONG Logistics’ investment supports Saudi Arabia’s goal to develop into a global logistics hub.

In Saudi Arabia, JDis establishing an infrastructure network including warehouses, transfer and sorting centers, and a growing number of delivery stations. In China, the company operates over 3,600 warehouses and 19,000 delivery stations and service outlets, supported by nearly 510,000 frontline staff.

