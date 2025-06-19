403
North Korea Fires Ten Rockets
(MENAFN) North Korea fired ten projectiles on Thursday from near Pyongyang, just a day following trilateral aerial exercises conducted by South Korea, the United States, and Japan on the Korean Peninsula, as reported by a Seoul-based news outlet.
The missiles were launched from numerous rocket systems located in the Sunan district, situated on the outskirts of North Korea’s capital city.
This represents the first rocket activity since South Korea’s President, Lee Jae Myung, was elected earlier this month.
The joint aerial exercises between South Korea, the US, and Japan took place on Wednesday, signaling a renewed initiative by Seoul to rebuild relations with North Korea.
Both the North’s missile firings and the South’s military maneuvers followed President Lee’s pledge to “stop the exhausting hostilities” and reinvigorate dialogue between the two Koreas.
Earlier in the month, Lee declared that his government would “make every effort to promote peace, coexistence, and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.”
Following his inauguration, South Korea ceased its propaganda broadcasts via loudspeakers along the border, a move reportedly mirrored by the North, which also turned off its own loudspeakers.
Nevertheless, despite Lee’s overtures for improved bilateral ties, North Korea is allegedly dismantling a 12-story hotel on its eastern shoreline.
The structure, owned by South Korea and originally constructed for family reunification events, is being torn down according to a news agency, a US-based outlet focused on North Korean affairs.
