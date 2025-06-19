403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Boeing Flights to India Get Diverted
(MENAFN) Over recent days, four Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft operating international routes to India have reportedly had to reverse course because of mechanical complications, according to various news sources.
One such incident occurred on Sunday when a Lufthansa flight headed to Hyderabad from Frankfurt had to return to its point of origin.
Citing "a suspected bomb threat," sources informed a news agency that Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Hyderabad airport received an alert indicating that the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was flying back to Germany mid-route after departure.
The following day, another episode unfolded involving Air India flight AI315, which was compelled to go back to Hong Kong merely 15 minutes after departure, a news outlet reported.
The airline acknowledged the occurrence, referring to a "technical issue" as the cause but refrained from sharing additional specifics. The Boeing 787-8 aircraft managed a safe landing, and substitute travel plans were arranged for the affected travelers.
Additionally, on the same day, a news agency noted that a British Airways flight carrying 214 individuals en route to Chennai had to release fuel and return to London.
The crew had identified a possible mechanical concern.
A British Airways spokesperson explained that “the aircraft returned to Heathrow as a standard precaution after reports of a technical issue,” emphasizing that no “emergency landing” had taken place.
One such incident occurred on Sunday when a Lufthansa flight headed to Hyderabad from Frankfurt had to return to its point of origin.
Citing "a suspected bomb threat," sources informed a news agency that Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Hyderabad airport received an alert indicating that the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was flying back to Germany mid-route after departure.
The following day, another episode unfolded involving Air India flight AI315, which was compelled to go back to Hong Kong merely 15 minutes after departure, a news outlet reported.
The airline acknowledged the occurrence, referring to a "technical issue" as the cause but refrained from sharing additional specifics. The Boeing 787-8 aircraft managed a safe landing, and substitute travel plans were arranged for the affected travelers.
Additionally, on the same day, a news agency noted that a British Airways flight carrying 214 individuals en route to Chennai had to release fuel and return to London.
The crew had identified a possible mechanical concern.
A British Airways spokesperson explained that “the aircraft returned to Heathrow as a standard precaution after reports of a technical issue,” emphasizing that no “emergency landing” had taken place.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment