'No Free Lunches': Former J&K DGP Explores Four 'Reasons' Behind Trump-Munir Meet

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid on Thursday reacted to the recent lunch meeting between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, stating that "there are no free lunches" and outlined four possible reasons behind the interaction.

Vaid posted a video on his social media 'X' and said,“There is an idiom that there are no free lunches. Yesterday, US President Donald Trump invited Asim Munir for lunch. It's not the first time such a meeting has happened. In the past, Pakistan Army Chiefs have met US Presidents on three occasions. But those meetings occurred when the Army Chiefs had assumed the role of President of Pakistan.”

Explaining his first point, Vaid said,“At that time, they met the US President as the head of Pakistan. But if we look at this situation, Asim Munir has not taken over as the head of the country. Is it a hint? There are possibilities that this could happen.”

For the second reason, he speculated a personal motive.

“Trump's son runs a crypto business and had recently visited Pakistan. Could the meeting have been personal? Was it for business purposes?” Vaid questioned in a video message.

He suggested a third possibility, saying,“The US may need airbases in Pakistan to maintain control over Iran.”

Lastly, Vaid pointed to speculation around former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently in jail.

“The fourth reason could be concerns regarding Imran Khan. He is a popular leader, and the issue might have been raised. Only time will reveal the true motive,” he concluded.

On Wednesday, Trump hosted Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, at the White House. Discussions reportedly included the escalating Iran-Israel conflict and broader regional security.

Speaking later at a White House event, Trump said,“Well, I stopped a war between Pakistan... I love Pakistan... and I think Modi is a fantastic man... I spoke to him last night... I think we are going to have a trade deal with Modi of India... but I stopped a war between Pakistan and India. This man (Munir) was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistani side... Modi from the Indian side.”

However, after the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 35-minute phone call with Trump, firmly stating that the ceasefire following the May 7–10 military standoff had been achieved through direct communication between the Indian and Pakistani militaries, without any external mediation.