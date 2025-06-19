403
Kenyan police officer gets detained after shooting unarmed civilian
(MENAFN) A Kenyan police officer has been taken into custody following the shooting of an unarmed civilian during protests in Nairobi that erupted over the recent death of a blogger in police custody, according to security authorities.
Muchiri Nyaga, spokesperson for the National Police Service, confirmed the incident in a statement, noting that it had raised "great concern."
“Following this incident, the Inspector-General National Police Service ordered for the immediate arrest and arraignment in court of the involved officer. The said police officer has since been arrested,” Nyaga said.
According to reports, a journalist present at the scene observed an officer wearing a mask shoot an unarmed man at close range using what appeared to be a shotgun. The police service later confirmed that an anti-riot shotgun had been used.
The victim, believed to be a street vendor, was reportedly walking away from a confrontation with two officers when he was shot in the head, as per eyewitness accounts. He was taken to Kenya’s main public hospital for treatment, along with at least ten others injured during the unrest.
The protests were triggered by the death of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang earlier this month. Ojwang was arrested after allegedly posting content online that defamed Deputy Police Chief Eliud Lagat. His death in custody has sparked widespread outrage and public demonstrations.
