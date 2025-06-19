403
Xi participates in China-Central Asia summit
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping took part in the second China-Central Asia Summit held in Astana, Kazakhstan, where he reaffirmed long-standing ties and set a course for future collaboration with the leaders of five Central Asian nations, according to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Wang, who also serves on the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, shared these remarks during a media briefing following Xi’s visit.
During the summit, Xi and the participating Central Asian heads of state engaged in comprehensive discussions and reached more than 100 cooperative agreements across various fields, reports say.
Wang emphasized that a key achievement of the summit was Xi’s formal introduction of the “China-Central Asia Spirit.” This concept includes four guiding principles: respecting one another and maintaining equality; building deeper trust and offering mutual support; pursuing shared benefits and promoting joint development; and providing assistance in times of need, standing together in solidarity.
According to Wang, all five Central Asian leaders voiced their commitment to uphold these shared values and move forward in partnership with China.
