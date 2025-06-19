403
Lebanon PM is to formally requests prompt renewal of UNIFIL mandate
(MENAFN) Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has called for the prompt renewal of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate, emphasizing its vital role in maintaining security and calm, especially in the southern region of the country.
According to reports, Salam stated that the Lebanese government is preparing to formally request the extension from the United Nations, expressing his hope that the renewal will be finalized swiftly.
His remarks were made during a meeting at the Grand Serail, the prime minister’s headquarters, where he met with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, who was joined by UNIFIL Force Commander Aroldo Lazaro Saenz.
Salam highlighted the importance of maintaining stability in the current volatile climate and stressed the urgency of keeping Lebanon out of the wider regional conflict. He also noted that the Lebanese Army continues to increase its presence in the south as part of efforts to strengthen state authority and enforce UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
Lacroix, in response, reaffirmed the United Nations' backing for Lebanon’s appeal to preserve UNIFIL’s mission and confirmed that discussions are ongoing with relevant stakeholders to finalize the mandate renewal.
Lacroix also held a separate meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on the same day.
