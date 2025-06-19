403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Minister Vows Elimination of Khamenei
(MENAFN) Israeli defense chief Israel Katz on Thursday pledged to eradicate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declaring, “Such a person is forbidden to exist,” according to remarks reported by a newspaper.
Katz’s warning emerged just hours after roughly twenty to thirty Iranian projectiles struck Israel’s heartland, hitting metropolitan areas such as Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Holon, as well as Soroka Medical Center in the southern city of Beersheba.
Israeli officials said the onslaught left more than eighty people wounded.
An official Iranian news agency contended that the rockets had been aimed at the Israeli military and intelligence headquarters situated near Soroka Hospital and claimed that the ensuing shockwave inflicted additional injuries within the facility.
Katz’s warning emerged just hours after roughly twenty to thirty Iranian projectiles struck Israel’s heartland, hitting metropolitan areas such as Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Holon, as well as Soroka Medical Center in the southern city of Beersheba.
Israeli officials said the onslaught left more than eighty people wounded.
An official Iranian news agency contended that the rockets had been aimed at the Israeli military and intelligence headquarters situated near Soroka Hospital and claimed that the ensuing shockwave inflicted additional injuries within the facility.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment