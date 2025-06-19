Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israeli Minister Vows Elimination of Khamenei

Israeli Minister Vows Elimination of Khamenei


2025-06-19 07:11:38
(MENAFN) Israeli defense chief Israel Katz on Thursday pledged to eradicate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declaring, “Such a person is forbidden to exist,” according to remarks reported by a newspaper.

Katz’s warning emerged just hours after roughly twenty to thirty Iranian projectiles struck Israel’s heartland, hitting metropolitan areas such as Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Holon, as well as Soroka Medical Center in the southern city of Beersheba.

Israeli officials said the onslaught left more than eighty people wounded.

An official Iranian news agency contended that the rockets had been aimed at the Israeli military and intelligence headquarters situated near Soroka Hospital and claimed that the ensuing shockwave inflicted additional injuries within the facility.

MENAFN19062025000045017167ID1109695891

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search