Qatar Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, High Seas This Weekend

2025-06-19 06:02:05
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Strong wind and high seas are forecasted this weekend, according to the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

Hot weather during the daytime will continue as temperatures range from 30°C to 44°C along with slight to blowing dust.

In a recent report, the Department stated that Qatar will continue to experience fresh to strong winds until next week. As a result, blowing dust and reduced horizontal visibility are expected in some areas along with ongoing marine warnings.

On Friday, the wind will be in the northwesterly at 12-22KT gusting to 30KT. On the following day, the wind will be in the northwesterly to northeasterly direction at 5-15KT gusting to 22KT.

Sea heights on Friday will range from 3-7ft rising to 9ft. While on Saturday, sea heights will be 2-4ft.

